Multi-vehicle crash sends SUV into NJ home's porch
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - It was a scary morning for a homeowner in New Jersey when police say a car hit six parked vehicles and sent an SUV into a home's porch.
The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in Hamilton Township.
Police say there were four people inside the car and one person sustained a leg injury.
A building inspector will assess the damage to the home.
There is no word whether the driver has been ticketed.
