Multi-vehicle crash sends SUV into NJ home's porch

Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Mercer County
Associated Press

Multi-vehicle crash sends SUV into Mercer County porch

FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports from Mercer County after a multiple-vehicle crash sent an SUV into one homeowner's porch.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - It was a scary morning for a homeowner in New Jersey when police say a car hit six parked vehicles and sent an SUV into a home's porch.

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in Hamilton Township.

Police say there were four people inside the car and one person sustained a leg injury.

A building inspector will assess the damage to the home.

There is no word whether the driver has been ticketed.

