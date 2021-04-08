Bryan mass shooting leaves 1 dead, several others critically injured; suspect in custody

A suspect is now in custody following a deadly shooting at a facility in Bryan, Texas on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at Kent Moore Cabinets, located at 350 Stone City Drive around 2:30 p.m.

According to the Bryan Police Department Chief, the suspect, who is believed to be a employee, showed up and opened fire at the facility.

Authorities confirmed that one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Four others were taken to the hospital with critical injuries and a sixth person was also taken to the hospital for an asthma related issue.

Police stated there is no motive yet in the shooting and they are continuing to investigate.

The police chief added they are working to set up a phone number for loved ones to call.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking back for the latest information.