Quadruple shooting in Kensington leaves 1 critical: police

A person is in critical condition after police say a shooting erupted in Kensington Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred on the 3200 block of G Street shortly after 9 p.m.

Police say four adults were shot.

They say a 23-year-old man was shot twice in his right leg, a 20-year-old man was shot once in the left arm, a 40-year-old woman was shot once in her right leg and a 20-year-old man was shot six times throughout his body.

All four were taken to Temple University Hospital.

The 20-year-old shot six times is in critical condition while the other three victims are stable, police say.

SKYFOX was live over the scene and captured a heavy police presence about a block from Kensington and Allegheny avenues.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made,

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous