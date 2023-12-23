Mummers Parade 2024: City announces street closures, parking restrictions

article

It is the time of year to bundle up and strut on down to Center City for the 124th Mummers Parade.

City officials have announced street closures and parking restrictions, ahead of the time-honored tradition on January 1.

Parking restrictions will begin Friday, December 29th. The parade begins at City Hall and heads south to Washington Avenue on Broad Street, at 9 a.m. Closures and restrictions will be in place at times listed below.

Friday, December 29, 2023

Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. on December 29 through 6 p.m. on January 2, on the west side of 15th Street from Arch Street to Ranstead Street. Street/sidewalk vendors will not be permitted to park in this area during this timeframe.

Saturday, December 30, 2023

15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at John F. Kennedy Boulevard for equipment delivery and setup. Closure will begin 9 a.m. on December 30 through 7 a.m. January 2.

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Parking is prohibited on the following streets from 4 a.m. on December 31 through 6 p.m. on January 1:

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street (both sides)

John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street (both sides)

15th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street from 10 a.m. on December 31 through 5 a.m. on January 2.

Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 15th Street to 21st Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 31. At 3 p.m., Market Street will re-open and traffic will be permitted to travel eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street and continue southbound on 15th Street.

Monday, January 1, 2024

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 3 a.m. on January 1 through the conclusion of the parade:

15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

Broad Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue on Monday, January 1, beginning at 7 a.m. through the conclusion of the parade.

Vehicular traffic will not be permitted to cross Broad Street while the parade is in progress. Delays can be expected during the course of the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event. Those driving should also refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow, and is illegal.

Additional Parking Restrictions on January 1, 2024

Temporary "No Parking" zones will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, January 1 and for both sides of the street unless otherwise noted:

Broad Street from Arch Street to Ellsworth Street

Juniper Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to East Penn Square

South/East Penn Square from 15th Street to Juniper Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

Logan Circle (north side)

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

19th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

Public Transportation

The public is encouraged to use SEPTA, accessing the parade route through use of the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines. Bus detours and alerts can be found on SEPTA’s website, here.

Public Safety Information

No bags or items should be left unattended. In the event of an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity or item (a backpack, a package, a container)—notify a police officer immediately or call 9-1-1. Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item.

The public should expect congestion in the area. If you are attending the event, make a plan regarding driving, public transit, parking, and supervision of children. It is recommended that attendees wear comfortable, weather-appropriate attire.

All locations referenced above and the surrounding area are designated as a "No-Drone Zone." Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and drones of any kind are not permitted.

More information can be found on the city’s Public Events Safety Guide, here.