Mummers parade forecast: Sunny, cold stretch continues on New Year's Day

The Brief Light flurries swept across the Philadelphia area hours into the new year. The Mummers Parade will be frigid and sunny, with temps near freezing. The sunny and cold stretch in Philadelphia will continue though the weekend.



A cold and sunny first day of 2026 is ahead for Philadelphia's annual Mummers Parade in the wake of light snow that swept across the region hours into the new year.

What we know:

A snow squall dropped a fresh coating of snow on parts of the Philadelphia area early Thursday morning.

Parts west of the city were the first to see flakes as the system headed east to Philly, then to the shore.

The brief snowstorm wasn't much, but it was enough to leave untreated surfaces blanked in snow.

Mummers Parade forecast

Anyone headed to the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia should make sure to bundle up.

Dry and sunny conditions will be accompanied by near-freezing daytime temperatures.

Some clouds will begin to roll in by sundown, with evening temperatures dropping into the 20s.

What's next:

A stretch of sunny and frigid weather in Philadelphia will continue on Friday and through the weekend.

High temperatures will barely reach above the freezing point on Friday and Saturday, and stay mostly the same on Sunday.