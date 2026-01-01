Mummers Parade: Road closures, parking restrictions for New Year's Day celebration

Several road closures and parking restrictions are in place for the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia.

Most of the traffic adjustments took effect overnight and won't end until the conclusion of the parade.

What we know:

The City of Philadelphia announced a slate of road closures and parking restrictions for the entirety of the Mummers Parade on New Year's Day.

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 3 a.m. on January 1 through the conclusion of the parade:

15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 6 a.m. on January 1 through the conclusion of the parade:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

North Broad Street from Cherry Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street

19th Street from Ben Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

Broad Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue on Thursday, January 1 from 7 a.m. through the conclusion of the parade.

Traffic will not be allowed to cross Broad Street during the parade, officials said. Delays are expected as the parade makes its way through the city, meaning motorists are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Additional Parking Restrictions on January 1, 2026

Temporary "No Parking" zones will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 1—both sides of street unless otherwise noted:

Broad Street from Cherry Street to Ellsworth Street

Juniper Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to East Penn Square

South/East Penn Square from 15th Street to Juniper Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

Logan Circle (north side)

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

17th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Ludlow Street

18th Street from Ludlow Street to Race Street

19th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Chestnut Street

1500 block of Ranstead Street

1300 block of Carpenter Street

1000 block of South 13th Street

Chestnut Street from 15th Street to 18th Street (north side)

Cherry Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Arch Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Washington Avenue from 12th Street to 18th Street

New Year's Day transportation plans

Local perspective:

On New Year's Day, SEPTA's Regional Rail, Metro, and buses will run on a Sunday schedule.

Bus Route 204 will not operate on New Year's Day.

In preparation for the Mummers Parade, several bus routes will be detoured starting at 8:15 a.m. on 15th Street between JFK Boulevard and Chestnut Street.

Riders should check SEPTA’s Alerts and Detours page for the latest updates.

Mummers Parade forecast

What we know:

Anyone headed to the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia should make sure to bundle up.

Dry and sunny conditions will be accompanied by near-freezing daytime temperatures.

Some clouds will begin to roll in by sundown, with evening temperatures dropping into the 20s.