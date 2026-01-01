Mummers String Band competition suspended due to high winds

The Brief Strong winds caused organizers to suspend the Mummers String Band competition. The Mummers Parade will still go on as scheduled, but organizers say participants will march without props. A rescheduled date for the Mummers String Band competition will be announced at a later date.



Strong winds caused safety concerns, forcing organizers to suspend the Mummers String Band competition on New Year's Day.

What we know:

Organizers said sustained wind gusts of 30 MPH caused wind damage during unloading and set-up caused safety concerns, forcing the Mummers String Band competition to be suspended.

The Mummers Parade will still go on as scheduled, but organizers say participants will march without props.

"Safety of performers is of utmost importance when making this decision," the Philadelphia String Band Association and Philadelphia Mummers Parade said in a joint statement.

What they're saying:

Organizers say a rescheduled Mummers String Band competition will be announced at a later date.

"Please stay tuned for details about a rescheduled String Band judged competition," they said.