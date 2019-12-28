Mummers strut down South Broad Street in 120th annual Mummers Parade

The City of Philadelphia kicked off the new year Wednesday with its 120th annual Mummers Parade.

The procession began at City Hall and continued south along South Broad Steet, where it ended at Washington Avenue.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn spoke with Mark Montanaro, of the Sometimes Mummers, who was just glad to be back. He’s missed the last two parades because he was in Florida.

"I’m celebrating my 50th year with my daughter, my granddaughter, my son, my wife is driving a truck. It’s a family tradition. It’s unique to Philadelphia. It’s a blast," he said.

The perfect weather brought families of all generations together for a Philadelphia tradation like no other.

"My family. My family, my friends, my grandfather did it. My in-laws do it. My kids do it. My son is 31, he’s been doing it 31 years. My daughter is 26, she’s been doing it for 21 years. So, my nieces, nephews, brothers—everybody," one man told FOX 29.

Advertisement

The 120th annual Mummers Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. Wednesday. (Getty Images)

ADDITIONAL INFO

For additional information about the parade, see here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP