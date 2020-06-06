Murphy says NJ's guard troops returning from Washington over weekend

Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey’s 85 National Guard troops dispatched to Washington, D.C. will return home this weekend.

The troops had been sent to the nation's capitol to help guard national monuments amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

New Jersey was one of a handful of states that authorized National Guard members to go to the nation's capital earlier this week as protests continued to sweep across the district.

Murphy says the troops will return Saturday. The Democratic governor said their deployment was always planned to be short term.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

