Musicians dedicate song to healthcare workers on front lines of coronavirus pandemic
PHILADELPHIA - Three friends created an original song to thank the healthcare professionals on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.
The song, titled "Saving Us," is written and performed by Ryan Nach, John Thomas and Kevin McCove.
An accompanying music video, found on the Instagram page @KnockItOutMusic, features photos of doctors and nurses from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, John Hopkins and Christiana Cares.
The friends say they plan to donate all of the proceeds from streaming services to New York City hospitals.
