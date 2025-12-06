93-year-old man found murdered in North Philadelphia home, car and wallet stolen: Police

article

The Brief A 93-year-old man was found dead in a North Philly home Friday. The man was found with cuts on his chest and face. Investigators said the man's car keys, car and wallet all appeared to be missing.



A 93-year-old man was found dead in a North Philadelphia home this week, and police found several of the man's belongings were missing.

What we know:

Officers were called out to the North 16th Street home around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5.

There they found a 93-year-old man dead inside. Medics told police that the man had cuts on his chest and head.

Investigators said the man's car keys, wallet and car were also missing.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the case.

What we don't know:

Police did not share the victim's identity, as officers have yet to notify his family. Investigators asked anyone with information about the case to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.