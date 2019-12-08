N.J. National Guard troops reunite with families just in time for the holidays

There’s no place like home for the holidays and soldiers from New Jersey know this all too well, as an11-month deployment is over and joyful reunions take place in Camden County, just in time for the holidays.

The Army Reserve Center began filling up Sunday night, with two hundred family members counting down the minutes until their loved ones, gone since January, are again home.

As the clock ticked down to their arrival, Sarah Humphries let the cat out of the bag.

“These guys didn’t even know until we got in the parking lot. I kept it a secret,” Humphries said.

And, she recorded their reaction that dad, part of a security force in Western Asia, was coming home.

“Your dad isn’t coming home next week, he’s coming home right now!” Humphries exclaimed.

“What?!” her son replied.

Signs, balloons and technology await the 130 Army National Guard heroes. And, the reunions never get old, back in the arms of loved ones at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Blackwood.

Meanwhile, Sarah Humphries and her kids battled the cold searching for dad. Where was he?

“I had to go through every bus looking for him and then text him,” Humphries declared.

Spotting him in formation, they had to wait some more. But, after a short wait, they reunited.

“It feels amazing. I’ve waited 11 months to do this, so I’m blessed,” exclaimed Specialist Donald Humphries.

“Family literally is life and that is all you want,” Sarah explained.