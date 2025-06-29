Philly school safety officer shot near Dave & Buster's after road rage incident: police

article

The Brief A Philadelphia school safety officer was shot multiple times near Dave & Buster's Sunday morning. Philly police believe the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident between a white Hyundai and a black pickup truck that occurred on I-95. Police are looking for the driver of the white Hyundai SUV.



An investigation is underway after police say a road rage incident may have led to the shooting of a Philadelphia school safety officer early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Shortly after 1:45 a.m., Philadelphia police officers and medics were called to the 300 block of Christopher Columbus Blvd. for a report of a person shot and a man with a gun.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man inside a Philadelphia school patrol vehicle had been shot multiple times.

The safety officer was finishing a shift at a nearby school.

Philly police believe the shooting may be connected to a road rage incident that occurred beforehand.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace says a previous road rage incident occurred on I-95.

Dig deeper:

According to Inspector Pace, the occupants of an out-of-state black pickup truck were engaged in a road rage incident with the driver of a white Hyundai SUV.

During the incident, the driver of the Hyundai pointed a gun at the driver of the pickup truck.

The driver of the black pickup truck exited I-95 onto Christopher Columbus Blvd. and flagged down an officer police believe was the school safety officer.

As the safety officer attempted to intervene, police believe the driver of the Hyundai opened fire.

After sustaining gunshot wounds to his face and body, police say the school safety officer drove a short distance and the patrol vehicle ended up on a median near Dave & Busters.

He was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

At some point after the ordeal, the occupants of the black pickup truck flagged down a Philly police officer and reported the road rage incident. The occupants did not remain at the scene.

Based off of the information given to police by the occupants of the truck and witnesses who found the school safety officer, police believe both incidents are connected.

Police are searching for a Hispanic male with a crop haircut with bangs in a white Hyundai.

Anyone with information should contact Philadelphia police.

This is an ongoing investigation.