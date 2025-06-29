2 killed, 2 injured after crash in Upper Moreland Township: police

article



A fatal crash occurred in Upper Moreland Township early Sunday morning, resulting in the death of two people.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police Troop T is investigating a crash that occurred in Upper Moreland Township during the 3 o’clock hour Sunday morning.

The multiple-vehicle crash occurred on the eastbound side at Mile Post #342 and shut down several lanes at around 3:24 a.m.

Police say two people were killed in the crash and two people sustained injuries.

Preliminary investigation suggests that two vehicles were racing when they lost control and crashed into barriers at high speeds.

Both drivers died in the accident.

A third vehicle subsequently struck one of the crashed vehicles, causing minor injuries to its occupants, police say.

Additional vehicles encountered debris from the crash, leading to flat tires and cosmetic damage.

The road was closed for an extended period of time due to the severe crash.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts are with the families affected by this tragic incident," said Cpl. Levan. We urge drivers to adhere to traffic laws and prioritize safety to prevent such occurrences."