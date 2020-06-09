NASCAR to allow limited number of fans at upcoming races in Florida and Alabama

article

Fans will soon be in the stands once more for NASCAR races.

NASCAR announced Tuesday it plans to reintroduce guests at upcoming races in both Florida and Alabama.

The first races to allow a limited number of spectators will be at Homestead-Miami Speedway in South Florida, and Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

The Dixie Vodka 400 in Homestead on June 14 will be the first race to allow guests, followed the next weekend with the GEICO 500 at Talladega.

NASCAR said up to 1,000 South Florida service members will be honorary guests at this weekend's race, making them the first spectators allowed entrance to a NASCAR event since early March. Those service members will represent the Homestead Air Reserve Base and US Southern Command in Doral.

In Alabama, up to 5,000 guests will be allowed to attend the race at Talladega, with tickets available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

All guests will be screened before entering and will be required to wear face coverings. They will have to stay 6 feet apart from others and will not have access to the infield.

Advertisement

NASCAR has returned to racing, but had not allowed fans inside the tracks in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

"We have tremendous respect and appreciation for the responsibility that comes with integrating guests back into our events," said Daryl Wolfe, NASCAR executive vice president and chief sales and operations officer. "We believe implementing this methodical process is an important step forward for the sport and the future of live sporting events. The passion and unwavering support of our industry and fans is the reason we race each weekend and we look forward to slowly and responsibly welcoming them back at select events."

LINK: For more information, visit NASCAR's website.