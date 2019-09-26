National Coffee Day 2019: Where to get freebies and deals in the Philadelphia area

article

It’s that time of year again where you can get your caffeine boost paired with a deal in celebration for National Coffee Day.

National Coffee Day falls on Sept. 29, a Sunday, and many national retailers are offering discounts on their products. Some are even offering free coffee!

Check out the list below to see who is offering coffee-related deals:

7-Eleven: Using the 7Rewards app, coffee lovers can get any size coffee for $1 for a limited time. Loyalty program members and new users can find the deal via the free app Barnes & Noble: Get a free hot or iced tall coffee with the purchase of a bakery case item Sunday. Caribou Coffee: There will be three different deals Sunday. Get a medium hot coffee for $1, a medium Cold Press Black for $2 or a Nitro Black for $ Circle K: Get a free medium coffee Sunday with the Circle K app at participating locations. Also customers can get a free Belvita Breakfast Biscuit with their coffee Sunday. Corner Bakery Café From Sunday through Oct. 1, get a free coffee – any brewed hand-roasted coffee or cold brew – with any purchase and a coupon. The coupon can be found on their website Cumberland Farms: Text FREECOFFEE to 64827 to get a coupon for a free hot or iced coffee in any size Sunday. The text coupon requires a smartphone to redeem. Dunkin’: Buy a hot coffee and get a second cup of equal or greater value for free Sunday. Also through Dec. 31 from 2 to 6 p.m. daily, get a medium-sized Dunkin’ Latte, Cappuccino or Americano for $2. Krispy Kreme: Get a free coffee and one Original Glazed Doughnut Sunday, no purchase necessary. Also through Sunday, participating locations are serving the Original Filled, Coffee Kreme Doughnut. Le Pain Quotidien: Bring your own mug or thermos Sunday to get free drip coffee. Peet's Coffee: From Friday through Sunday, purchase one pound of beans at 25% off and get a free drip coffee or tea at participating Peet’s coffeebars. Sheetz: Get a free cold brew coffee Sunday when you order through the Sheetz app. Starbucks: The coffee giant doesn't have a freebie this year, but through Sunday, U.S. stores will have Siren's Blend coffee. Starbucks says that for every cup of the medium roast sold, 15 cents will be distributed between International Women’s Coffee Alliance and Days for Girls, two organizations that support empowering women and girls. Wawa: Wawa Rewards members get a free cup of coffee Sunday. Whole Foods Market: The grocery chain has teamed up with High Brew Coffee and together are offering free cans of the coffee with a coupon Sunday. A coupon can be found on High Brew Coffee's website

Let the coffee lovers in all of us rejoice!