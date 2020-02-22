National Hurricane Center: List of 2020 hurricane names

article

Saturday marks 100 days until the start of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season (doesn't it feel like it just ended?) which begins on June 1.

Last year, the first named storm of the season formed before the start date, so it's good to be prepared ahead of time.

The National Hurricane Center has released the list of names for the 2020 through 2024 seasons.

The names for the 2020 season are:

Arthur

Bertha

Cristobal

Dolly

Edouard

Fay

Gonzalo

Hanna

Isaias

Josephine

Kyle

Laura

Marco

Nana

Omar

Paulette

Rene

Sally

Teddy

Vicky

Wilfred

The 2019 season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years. Hurricane season begins on June 1 and lasts through November 30.

