National Night Out brings police, neighbors together in Philly, South Jersey

The Brief National Night Out events are taking place across the country Tuesday, August 4. The annual event aims to build positive relationships between law enforcement and communities. Local celebrations in Cinnaminson and Philadelphia featured games, food and community resources.



National Night Out is being marked across the country Tuesday, August 4, with events designed to promote safety and foster stronger relationships between local law enforcement and the communities they serve.

National Night Out brings neighbors and police together

What we know:

National Night Out started in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch in Lower Merion, according to the Broadcast Script. The event has grown into a nationwide celebration focused on community and safety.

Local events included games for children, food trucks and opportunities for families to meet first responders.

"From South Jersey to Philadelphia...we checked in on National Night Out as some law enforcement and emergency responders got a break from life saving work...to have fun with the community," said Shawnette Wilson.

At Wood Park in Cinnaminson, children enjoyed activities like the ninja wall.

"Hanging out with my friends, playing all these new games, doing stuff, getting stuff," said an 8-year-old boy named Casey. He added, "I did the ninja wall...I got to nine feet."

"That the Cinnaminson Township community is strong and that all the government workers and first responders are here for them and here to protect them," said Cinnaminson Police Chief William Obuchowski.

Volunteers played a big role in the festivities, grilling food and helping out.

"It's hot. But I love it. I love helping. I'm a helper, and so we love to do it...everything is free here I'm pretty sure here. So it's really a nice thing," said Danny Amrheim.

Celebrations highlight community resources and connections

What they're saying:

In the Tacony section of Northeast Philadelphia, Roosevelt Park hosted food trucks, pony rides and a stage for community awards.

"Seeing the police, the firemen, and everything. We have pony rides," said events coordinator Ronni Nicoletti.

The event also connected residents with local businesses and resources.

"Community leaders need to know who their law enforcement are. They need to know who their leaders are and who they can come to," said Wanda Johnson.

A family attending for the first time shared, "Get resources, get information about the neighborhood, the neighborhood watch. I didn't know about that just learning information about the councilman."

Mayor Cherelle Parker made several stops during the evening.

"This how we strengthen community relations. We get a chance to interact with the men and women who are sworn to protect and serve our neighborhoods and a super huge shout out to them," said Parker.

Events like National Night Out are designed to help neighbors connect with police and local leaders in a positive, relaxed setting.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many total people attended National Night Out events in the region or if any new community programs were announced during the celebrations.