National Night Out: Moorestown holds historic first ever event ahead of drenching rain

Ominous clouds moved over Moorestown Memorial Field on their first ever National Night Out, though rain held off for a good portion of the history-making night.

"Cinnaminson cancelled, Maple Shade went inside and all the sports are canceled," said Linda Whittendale. She came out with family and neighbors and was happy to see that Moorestown was planning to weather the storm.

"All day long I'm like, is it on or is it off? And it is on," said Whittendale.

Township and county law enforcement, as well as other emergency service agencies, set up in the parking lot for a meet and greet with residents. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office crime scene unit was a popular stop.

"This thing can pretty much run itself. It has a generator and all kinds of crime scene equipment. You can walk in there. Feel free," said a member of the BCPO talking to kids gathered around the crime scene mobile unit.

National Night Out happens all around Burlington County but it is a first for Moorestown.

"I asked when I got here how come we don't do it and they said they just never did it. I said now we are going to do it," said Patrick J. Reilly, Jr. He became the Director of Moorestown Police in June of last year.

"This is to really get the community plugged in with the first responders, get them a meet and greet with who is out there protecting them and have them know that we're their friends. Make sure that they feel comfortable calling us in the event of some issue," he said.

There was plenty of entertainment for families. Main Street businesses set up food trucks. Other tents offered free pizza and pretzels.

"A lot of free items for the kids and how they have the game going on. Everybody can sit down and watch," said Daphne Gomez who brought her son Joshua. They are new to the township. She is talking about the Battle of the Badges wiffle ball game between police and firefighters which was called at the point of a tie score due to downpours that began later in the evening. Each department will have the trophy for six months until next year's event.

"It's awesome. Every other town does it. It is good for the kids to see the police officers and the firemen and see they are good guys," said Whittendale.