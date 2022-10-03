National Taco Day 2022: Where to cash in on Taco Tuesday deals

article

National Taco Day is Oct. 4 — making it the ultimate Taco Tuesday in 2022.

To celebrate the big day, eateries across America will be offering special deals on tacos and more.

Here are some of the best and tastiest taco bargains available at nine U.S. restaurants.

Check out these offerings.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

On National Taco Day, Moe’s members get $5 off any meal kit.

Taco kits include 12 soft flour tortillas, a choice of two proteins, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, beans, rice, sour cream and Moe’s famous queso, as well as free chips and salsa.

Members can use promo code TACODAY22 to redeem the offer.

Chuy’s

Chuy’s customers can add a ground beef taco to any entrée for $1 on National Taco Day.

The Tex-Mex chain is also offering a $1 tequila floater to top off any margarita with an extra pour of tequila.

Any Chuy’s customers who dress like a taco and post a photo of themselves with the hashtag #ChuysTacoDay will receive a free dine-in entrée of choice.

Chronic Tacos

At Chronic Tacos, all tacos are $1 off on National Taco Day.

Customers who download the Chronic Tacos app before Oct. 4 are eligible to be entered to win free tacos for a year.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is serving select tacos for $1.50 at participating locations across the U.S.

Customers can also enter to win free tacos for a year by scanning a receipt or placing an order through the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Rewards app on National Taco Day.

A total of 100 customers will be randomly selected to win.

7-Eleven

7Rewards Members will get 10 mini tacos for just $2 on National Taco Day at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

The mini, crunchy tacos are made with shredded beef, green chiles, jalapeno peppers and cilantro.

FILE - The logo of a 7-eleven store is pictured. (BO AMSTRUP/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven brand director of hot food, said in a statement that the quick-stop shop is "here to shell out the good times and appreciate the little things in life, like miniature food items and National Taco Day."

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is bringing back its taco subscription service, the Taco Lover’s Pass, on Oct. 4 for one day only.

The pass allows taco lovers to order one of seven tacos daily for 30 days for a flat fee of $10.

The seven taco choices include the Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme.

The Taco Lover’s Pass is exclusively available on the Taco Bell app.

"As National Taco Day is one of our biggest holidays, it only felt right to bring back our biggest digital innovation of the year," global chief brand officer Sean Tresvant said in a statement.

FILE - Sign for the fast food brand Taco Bell. (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Jack in the Box

The fast-food chain is bringing back its Monster Taco on Oct. 4 for National Taco Day.

The taco, larger than the standard Jack in the Box taco, includes two slices of American cheese, as well as shredded lettuce and taco sauce.

Customers can get two Monster Tacos for $3 through Oct. 31 while the menu item is still available.

FILE - Jack in the Box restaurant building and sign. (Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

On the Border

On the Border has a weekly "Taco Fix Tuesday" special, which includes $2 beef, chicken tinga or veggie tacos at locations across the country.

Premium southwest chicken and brisket tacos are priced at $4 each.

Del Taco

FILE - In this photo illustration, Del Taco tacos are displayed on a table at a Del Taco restaurant. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Del Taco launched its "Tacoberfest" campaign on Oct. 1.

It includes 31 days of deals using the rewards app.

Every Tuesday, including National Taco Day, Del Taco rewards members can get three ground beef tacos for $1.69.

The offer is available at any location from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Members will earn double Del Yeah Rewards points.

