South Jersey barber accused of hiding 'spy cameras' in barbershop bathrooms

A South Jersey barber is facing charges after he was accused of placing hidden cameras in a barbershop bathroom.

What we know:

Investigators say Richard Doerrmann, 55, put "spy cameras" in the restrooms at Gino's Barbershop in Mantua on multiple occasions.

The owner of the barbershop on Brideton Pike was cooperative with police and assisted in helping identify Doerrmann as a suspect.

Authorities searched Doerrmann's home and electronic devices, according to a press release from Mantua Township Police.

Doerrmann was charged with third-degree invasion of privacy for "allegedly recording intimate body parts without consent."

What's next:

As authorities continue to investigate, they've asked anyone with information pertaining to Doerrman to come forward.