Navy, Marine Corps 250 Parade: What you need to know

The Brief The parade steps off at 11 a.m. Monday from JFK Boulevard and 20th Street. Road closures and parking restrictions in place across Center City. Watch live on FOX 29 and FOX LOCAL at 11:30 a.m. during Good Day Uncut.



Philadelphia will celebrate 250 years of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps with a two-hour parade through Center City, honoring both branches’ heritage and those preparing to serve. The event will bring floats, bands and military vehicles to the streets while temporarily closing parts of the city from JFK Boulevard to Independence Mall.

Parade Details

Date: Monday, October 13

Time: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Location: John F. Kennedy Boulevard & 20th Street to 520 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

The Navy & Marine Corps 250 Parade Presented by Walmart will feature colorful floats, giant balloons, marching bands and historic and modern military vehicles.

The parade will also recognize young people on the path to service, including Naval Academy midshipmen, and ROTC, NROTC, JROTC and Sea Cadet participants.

The procession will begin at JFK Boulevard and 20th Street and end at Independence Mall.

The event is free and open to the public.

How to watch

Catch the parade live on FOX 29 and FOX LOCAL starting at 11:30 a.m. as part of Good Day Uncut coverage.

Road closures

Starting 8 a.m. – Parade Dispersal Area

3rd Street between Walnut and Race Streets

4th Street between Walnut and Race Streets

Arch Street between 2nd and 6th Streets

Chestnut Street between 5th and 2nd Streets

Starting 10 a.m. – Parade Route Preparation (Will reopen after the parade concludes)

5th Street between Walnut and Arch Streets

4th Street between Walnut and Arch Streets

3rd Street between Walnut and Arch Streets

Church Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets

Chestnut Street between 3rd and 6th Streets

Walnut Street between 3rd and 5th Streets

Parking restrictions

No Parking – 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.

6th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets

5th Street between Chestnut and Race Streets

4th Street between Walnut and Arch Streets

3rd Street between Walnut and Arch Streets

Chestnut Street between 5th and 2nd Streets

Walnut Street between 3rd and 6th Streets

Arch Street between 2nd and 6th Streets

No Parking – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Market Street between Juniper and 2nd Streets

No Parking – Full Day (Wed, Oct. 8 & Mon, Oct. 13)

Ranstead Street between 5th and 4th Streets

For more information, visit The Navy and Marine Corps' 250th Anniversary wesbite.