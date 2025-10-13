Navy, Marine Corps 250 Parade: What you need to know
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia will celebrate 250 years of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps with a two-hour parade through Center City, honoring both branches’ heritage and those preparing to serve. The event will bring floats, bands and military vehicles to the streets while temporarily closing parts of the city from JFK Boulevard to Independence Mall.
Parade Details
- Date: Monday, October 13
- Time: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Location: John F. Kennedy Boulevard & 20th Street to 520 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
The Navy & Marine Corps 250 Parade Presented by Walmart will feature colorful floats, giant balloons, marching bands and historic and modern military vehicles.
The parade will also recognize young people on the path to service, including Naval Academy midshipmen, and ROTC, NROTC, JROTC and Sea Cadet participants.
The procession will begin at JFK Boulevard and 20th Street and end at Independence Mall.
The event is free and open to the public.
How to watch
Catch the parade live on FOX 29 and FOX LOCAL starting at 11:30 a.m. as part of Good Day Uncut coverage.
Road closures
Starting 8 a.m. – Parade Dispersal Area
- 3rd Street between Walnut and Race Streets
- 4th Street between Walnut and Race Streets
- Arch Street between 2nd and 6th Streets
- Chestnut Street between 5th and 2nd Streets
Starting 10 a.m. – Parade Route Preparation (Will reopen after the parade concludes)
- 5th Street between Walnut and Arch Streets
- 4th Street between Walnut and Arch Streets
- 3rd Street between Walnut and Arch Streets
- Church Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets
- Chestnut Street between 3rd and 6th Streets
- Walnut Street between 3rd and 5th Streets
Parking restrictions
No Parking – 2 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 6th Street between Chestnut and Arch Streets
- 5th Street between Chestnut and Race Streets
- 4th Street between Walnut and Arch Streets
- 3rd Street between Walnut and Arch Streets
- Chestnut Street between 5th and 2nd Streets
- Walnut Street between 3rd and 6th Streets
- Arch Street between 2nd and 6th Streets
No Parking – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Market Street between Juniper and 2nd Streets
No Parking – Full Day (Wed, Oct. 8 & Mon, Oct. 13)
- Ranstead Street between 5th and 4th Streets
For more information, visit The Navy and Marine Corps' 250th Anniversary wesbite.
The Source: Information in this article was gathered from a release by the Old City District of Philadelphia.