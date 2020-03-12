NBA star Donovan Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

He confirmed his diagnosis in a statement posted to his Instagram account.

"Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test, Mitchell wrote. "We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them."

On Wednesday, Mitchell's teammate Rudy Gobert became the first player to test positive for the virus.

"As a follow-up to yesterday’s positive COVID-19 test, Oklahoma health officials tested all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party, confirming one additional positive outcome for a Jazz player," the Jazz said in a statement. "We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward."

The NBA suspended its season as soon as news of Gobert's diagnoses broke.

