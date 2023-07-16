NE Philadelphia 3rd annual Peace Games held in effort to promote amity, unity

The third annual Peace Games held court on a hot and muggy Saturday in central Northeast Philadelphia.

The events slogan – Shoot Hoops, Not Guns – is fitting for a city dealing with gun violence regularly. Events such as Peace Games pave the way for a beginning, says ReShine Bowman, who put the event together.

"It means a lot to me. My whole thing is about peace and bringing peace to the community. Also, bringing peace to the neighborhood and city. You got a lot of crazy stuff going on," Bowman explained.

Hundreds of players gathered for the tournament and among them was Sgt. John Massi, who was honored Saturday for the work he does in the community when he’s not wearing a badge.

"I do a lot of de-escalation, anti-violence programs, youth at risk, networking and outreach and supporting them in any events they need," Massi said.

He says face to face contact is what is most effective when combating gun violence and other issues in the community. "It’s just grassroots networking has a lot more outcome than policing, in itself. One-on-one contacts, knowing somebody, making a phone call in the middle of the night to de-escalate something is more helpful."

Bowman says he’s grateful to have a positive police presence in his community. "It means a lot. Sgt. Massi helps us a lot, from day one. When I first met him, he helped a lot and does a lot for us. It means everything. Sometimes, you don’t get that. So, for him to do it just because, on his off-hours, means a lot to us."