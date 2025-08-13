Nearly 45 hens, chickens rescued from Philly home amid cockfighting concerns: ACCT Philly

The Brief About 45 hens and chickens were rescued from a home in Philadelphia Wednesday by ACCT Philly. ACCT Philly says signs of cockfighting were discovered at the residence. The rescued animals will be relocated.



Animal welfare organization ACCT Philly has rescued nearly 45 hens and chickens from a Philadelphia home.

What we know:

On Wednesday, ACCT Philly responded to a call and arrived at a rowhome in Philadelphia where they found around 45 hens and chickens.

They say there were signs of cockfighting as the roosters showed signs of being prepped for fighting, with visible comb cuts.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo provided to FOX 29 by ACCT Philly

The rescued hens are being relocated to Last Chance Ranch, a facility dedicated to providing care and shelter for animals in need.

Meanwhile, ACCT Philly is actively seeking placement for the roosters, who appear to be healthy despite their ordeal.

The organization says they hope federal authorities take the incident seriously.