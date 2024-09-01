New details on man accused of killing Gaudreau brothers

The Brief Sean Higgins, 43, was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle in the Salem County collision that claimed the lives of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew Gaudreau, 29. FOX 29 has learned Higgins is a field artillery officer in New Jersey. He was placed on leave from a rehab facility he worked in.



FOX 29 has learned new information about 43-year-old Sean Higgins, the man accused of killing NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau in a Salem County collision last week.

According to new details obtained by FOX 29, Higgins is a field artillery officer assigned to the New Jersey Army National Guard, Joint Force Headquarters.

He is a part-time traditional Drill Status Guardsman and was not on duty at the time of the incident.

Col Yvonne L. Mays, Acting Adjutant General of New Jersey, said they cannot comment on ongoing investigations, but gave the following statement: "We are profoundly saddened by this tragedy. Our hearts go out to everyone affected, and we share in the grief of the Gaudreau family."

Higgins also worked for a rehab facility called 'Gaudenzia'. The nonprofit identified him as an employee on Saturday, saying that he has been placed on leave following the deadly crash.

Meantime, a memorial continues to grow at the Hollydell Ice Arena in Washington Township for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau—including a sea of hockey sticks, flowers, purple Gatorade and skittles.

Staff say the Gaudreau parents stopped by for several hours on Sunday.

Visitors say a moment of silence was held before the first game of the tournament this weekend and a slideshow of pictures was on display throughout the arena.

"It is tragic and I think Johnny Gaudreau and his brother weren’t that old, so I think kids, especially in this area, they know hi, because he’s part of the community," said Jared Zimmel, a parent of hockey player in Woodcliff Lake, NJ. "He’s just a very approachable person and he’s been, he’s always has a space in the community down here."

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help Matthew's widow, Madeline, in advance of the birth of the couple's first child, who they named Tripp.