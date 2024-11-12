New details: SEPTA police officer charged in child sexual exploitation case makes court appearance

Disturbing new allegations have emerged against SEPTA Transit Police Officer, 43-year-old Brian Zenszer.

FOX 29 first reported over the weekend that Zenser was arrested last week on a federal charge of distribution of child sex abuse material.

On Tuesday, during a pre-trial detention hearing in federal court, a judge ruled that he stay detained until trial—after weighing what the government and Zenszer's attorney argued.

The government said Zenszer, in his pre-arrest statement, admitted to viewing and distributing child sex abuse material on the job—and admitted that it has been happening for years.

They said he stated it happened while he was in the car next to his partner, and his partner had no idea.

The government stated, and court documents show Zenszer allegedly used "Kik" to distribute the images and video—which included two children known to him—and created a second account to do so after his first was shut down.

Zenszer's attorney—pointing out a transit police captain in the room—said the captain called him a "model officer" who was never disciplined in his 17 years of service.

She said Zenser is also a United States Coast Guard veteran.

She urged the judge to allow Zenszer to live with his parents—who were present in the courtroom today—with restricted access to devices and no contact with his wife, girlfriend or children.

Outside his listed address in Bucks County Tuesday, neighbors say they saw the FBI at the home last week but assumed it had to do with his policing duties.

Joe Zielinski, a neighbor, said "That’s a shock, one of the nicest neighbors you want to have." Another comment from Zielinski followed, "He would just do everything for you, he even caught a criminal one night breaking into a house."

Pete Murphy, an acquaintance, also expressed disbelief: "I hate it, wait until I tell my kids. God, you never know."

In a statement over the weekend, a SEPTA spokesperson said they are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and urgency and said there are no allegations of criminal behavior linked to his work with the SEPTA transit police department.

FOX 29 did reach out again Tuesday and SEPTA said they do not have an updated statement, just that they will continue to cooperate with the FBI.

The president of the Fraternal Order of Transit Police told FOX 29's Kelly Rule they did not hear about what was discussed in court today—so at this point, they are unable to comment further.