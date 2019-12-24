New Hope ranked 6th best Christmas town in America

article

A Bucks County neighborhood has been ranked as the sixth best "Christmas Town" in America, according to Country Living magazine.

The magazine said it considered towns that “really get in the holiday spirit,” whether with light displays, Christmas decorations, holiday craft fairs or other festive activities.

"Who wouldn't want to spend their Christmas in this lovely East Coast locale?" Country Living wrote. "You're bound to experience a 'white Christmas' if you do."

Country Living cited New Hope's North Pole Express as a must-visit. The attraction features Christmas carols, hot cocoa, cookies, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The top five Christmas towns in the country included, in reverse order, Essex, Connecticut; Duluth, Minnesota; Franklin, Tennessee; Park City, Utah; and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

For the full list of best Christmas towns, see here.

