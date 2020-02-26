New Jersey airman surprises son after returning from deployment in Kuwait

A New Jersey boy got the surprise of a lifetime when his father returned home from a lengthy deployment in Kuwait.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Eduardo Negron has been away from his family for the past six months while serving his country overseas.

Staff Sergeant Negron, 37, was deployed to Kuwait this past August where he worked as a Dock Controller.

With the help of Operation Yellow Ribbon, Staff Sergeant Negron was able to surprise his son, Kanoa, and his classmates at Indian Mills Elementary School Wednesday morning.

FOX 29 cameras captured the moment Kanoa laid eyes on his father as his jaw dropped and he stood up to run into his father's arms.

The packed gymnasium greeted the two with a round of applause and thanked Negron for his service.