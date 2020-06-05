New Jersey announces June reopening plan for DMV

Motorists in New Jersey will soon be able to access in-person services at motor vehicle buildings across the state, including behind the wheel drivers tests and licenses distribution and renewal.

Governor Phil Murphy says department offices will reopen on Monday, June 15 and provide pick-up and drop off services. Behind the road tests and license distribution will begin again on June 29.

To meet the "pent-up demand" for these services, Murphy says the state has tripled its number of road test examiners. The state hopes to complete roughly 16,300 tests per week.

Department employees and customers are required to follow social distancing and mitigation guidelines set by the state.

"The MVC is probably the most visited agency in state government and it will be back to serve you all on June 15," Murphy said.

The first term democrat also revealed during a press briefing that he has extended New Jersey's public health emergency for another 30 days.

