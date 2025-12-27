Suspect uses garage door opener to steal car from New Jersey home: police

article

The Brief Haddonfield police are investigating a vehicle theft reported on West End Avenue. Investigators say a suspect accessed a home’s garage and took keys from inside the residence. The homeowners were inside at the time and did not realize the vehicle had been stolen.



What we know:

The Haddonfield Police Department’s detective bureau is investigating a stolen motor vehicle reported on West End Avenue.

According to police, the suspect entered an unlocked vehicle and either pressed a garage door opener or the garage door had already been left open. Investigators say the suspect then entered the residence, located the vehicle keys inside the kitchen, and left the area with the vehicle.

Police say the homeowners were home at the time but did not have any interaction with the suspect and were unaware the vehicle had been taken.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the suspect or the stolen vehicle. It is also unclear exactly how the suspect gained access to the garage.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the theft is asked to call the Haddonfield Police Department at 856-429-3000 or email detectives@haddonfield-nj.gov. Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles, remove keys, and take valuables.