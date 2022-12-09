New Jersey couple a rare perfect match for life-saving kidney transplant

A couple in Gloucester Township is learning fate could’ve brought them together over ten years ago to save one of their lives.

"I think that destiny has played a role in our life from the minute that we met," Stephanie McGuigan said.

Stephanie and Josh McGuigan first met 13 years ago and now have three beautiful children named Jason, Jackson and Riley.

In April 2021, the family learned Josh was suffering from a rare autoimmune disease called membranous nephropathy.

"Long story short, came to find out kidney levels weren’t good. It was already stage four," Josh said. "I really didn’t know how to process that when it came time."

Josh, who is 33-years-old, has been on dialysis for the last two months and doctors have told him he needs a new kidney.

His wife Stephanie learned Penn Medicine has a kidney exchange program allowing families to swap if they aren’t a match for their spouse. She decided she would become a living donor.

The National Kidney Registry said there’s a one in 100-thousand chance a husband and wife are a perfect match.

"I told him from the beginning, no matter what, I’ll give up a kidney so you get one," Stephanie said. "I would do anything in my power to get him a kidney faster."

After months undergoing tests, Stephanie was approved to be a living donor and best of all she learned she was a match for her husband.

"I’m just happy that it’s going to be him that gets it," Stephanie said

"Did I think that this was ever going to happen? No," Josh said. "I hoped for a while there it could be any other way because I didn’t want her to have to go through the process."

The surgery for the kidney transplant is scheduled for December 27. The couple is expecting recovery to take at least a few months.