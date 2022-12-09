Gas prices are down significantly in the Delaware Valley, a trend likely to last through Christmas

Finally, relief at the pump, as gas prices are dropping. Nationally, they are lower than one year ago. In the Delaware Valley, the average prices for a gallon have dropped significantly in the past few weeks, a definite holiday gift for drivers.

"Gas prices are down double digits. 10 cents or more and 20 cents in some areas in the last week alone," Jana Tidwell, AAA spokesperson, stated.

Tidwell says the trend is likely to continue through Christmas, perhaps prices dropping below last year’s numbers, as roughly 85 to 90 percent of travelers will hit the roads for the holidays.

"This is wonderful news for people who have seen gas prices really eat into their discretionary spending," Tidwell explained.

"I’ve always loved trucks and four-wheel drives and was actually thinking about did I make the right choice with gas prices the way they were," Scott MacDonald commented.

MacDonald says this year, for the first time, he started using an app to chase the lowest gas prices in the area. Dennis Connor says he’s definitely noticed a recent dip, too.

"We traveled for Thanksgiving, and we noticed prices were definitely higher," Connor said.

Pam Jones commented, "I was thinking about getting another car, getting something like a hybrid."

Pam is breathing a sigh of relief, with prices in the $3.00 range, representing a nice change from last summer when gas prices peaked at an average of $5.00 a gallon in June.

"It’s helpful. It’s Christmastime, and it helps to not have to pay as much for gas. It’s a good thing," Pam added.