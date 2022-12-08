Mighty Aaron: New Jersey community holds surprise parade for 4-year-old battling brain cancer

A New Jersey community organized a surprise holiday parade for a local 4-year-old boy in the throes of a battle with brain cancer.

Aaron Kline, the youngest of a family of four, was wide-eyed and all smiles when the parade rolled down his Mount Laurel street on Thursday night.

Organizers recruited help from the Philadelphia Phillies, Paw Patrol, local police and fire departments, and the Lenape High School marching band to pull of the surprise parade.

"I don't know if there are words that can describe how much its meant," Aaron's mother Shana told FOX 29.

Aaron has already had a tumor removed and will start his fourth round of treatment next week. Doctors hope a stem cell transplant with additional chemo will help beat the cancer by round 6.

Neighbors, classmates and friends showed up to support "Mighty Aaron." Even Santa Claus himself was there with a bag full of presents.

"It's been a tough battle, we're about halfway through," Aaron's Dad Marc said. "It's challenging being in the hospital - you're confined to a room, going through treatments, not feeling as well - so just being able to get that emotional uplift helps him long term too."

Through it all, Aaron and his family have been supported by loved ones and the community who spent Thursday night making sure the love was palpable.

"Aaron has such a beautiful spirit, I don't know how you can't look at that smile and not be filled with so much love and warmth for him," Mellissa Jost, a friend and neighbor, said.