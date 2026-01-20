Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

How to watch Mikie Sherrill's inauguration today: LIVE

By Briana Scalia and Adeja Shivonne
Updated  January 20, 2026 10:15am EST
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY

The Brief

    • New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill's inauguration is today.
    • Sherrill will be sworn in as governor at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.
    • The inauguration begins at 10:30 a.m.

New Jersey Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill's inauguration is today, and FOX 29 News will have live coverage of the event.

FOX 29 will stream live coverage of the inauguration beginning at 10:30 a.m. To stream from anywhere, you can watch live in the media player above or download our app, FOX LOCAL, to watch on your smart TV or phone. Click here to download our mobile app now. 

Sherrill's inauguration

What we know:

Sherrill will be sworn in as governor at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. The inauguration is set for noon.

Mikie Sherrill's victory speech after winning NJ gov. race

Mikie Sherrill's victory speech after winning NJ gov. race

Rep. Mikie Sherrill gives a victory speech after winning New Jersey's gubernatorial race.

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda, Sr. announced several streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to the ceremony:

  • Center Street from McCarter Highway to Mayor Kenneth A. Gibson Blvd.
  • Mulberry Street from Raymond Blvd. to Center Street
  • Rector Street from McCarter Hwy to Mayor Gibson Blvd.
  • Fulton Street from Mayor Gibson Blvd. to Rector Street
  • Park Place from Raymond Blvd. to Center Street
  • East Park Street from Park Place to Mulberry Street
  • Kitchell Street between East Park Street and Mulberry Street

Drivers are advised to anticipate delays and plan alternate routes.

Who is Mikie Sherrill?

Dig deeper:

The governor-elect previously represented New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District. She's also a former federal prosecutor and U.S. Navy helicopter pilot.

Sherrill lives in Montclair with her husband and their four children.

The Source

    • This article includes information provided by the Newark Department of Public Safety. Previous reporting from FOX 5 NY was also included.
New JerseyNews