New Jersey declares State of Emergency ahead of weekend nor'easter

The Brief New Jersey declared a State of Emergency ahead of a powerful nor'easter that will roll over Philadelphia on Sunday. The storm is expected to bring drenching rain that could lead to coastal flooding, and powerful wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Stay up to date on the latest forecast by downloading the free FOX LOCAL app.



New Jersey has declared a State of Emergency ahead of a powerful nor'easter expected this weekend that promises to bring drenching rain and powerful winds.

The State of Emergency won't go into effect until 10 p.m. Saturday night, when forecasters expect the coastal storm to begin sweeping across the Philadelphia area.

"In preparation for this storm, I am issuing a State of Emergency for all 21 counties out of an abundance of caution, authorizing our state’s emergency services personnel to activate as necessary," Acting Governor Tahesha Way said.

Coastal storm to impact Philadelphia area Sunday, Monday

What we know:

Sunday is when we’ll see the worst of the coastal storm that has the potential to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the area. The severity of the storm’s impact will depend on the exact track and intensity of the storm, which remains uncertain.

Coastal areas are expected to see the greatest impacts including coastal flooding and strong to damaging winds. Rough surf and beach erosion are also expected.

Storm-force winds and seas of up to 20 feet will be possible on the ocean. The combination of persistent winds and high tides means moderate to major coastal flooding is possible in coastal New Jersey, Delaware and the Delaware Bay.

Coastal flood watches are in effect for those areas from 10 a.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday. A coastal flood advisory was also issued beginning 3 p.m. Friday.

FOX 29’s Drew Anderson says we can expect winds to be at their worst Sunday evening. Tropical storm-strength winds between 50 and 60mph will be possible with this system. Those winds will be the strongest in New Jersey and Delaware.

Some areas could see two or more inches of Sunday into Monday, depending on the storm’s track. Areas that see heavy rain could see some flooding as a result. Expect the heaviest rain to fall along the I-95 corridor, and to the south and east of those areas.