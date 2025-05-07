New Jersey education is the best in the US: new report

The Brief New Jersey was ranked No. 1 in education by U.S. News and World Report. The rankings are based on several metrics for pre-K through 12th grade. Delaware ranked No. 35, and Pennsylvania was No. 39.



When it comes to education across the nation, New Jersey ranks above every other state, according to a new report.

By the numbers:

New Jersey was named No. 1 in the U.S. News & World Report's "Best Education" ranking for pre-K through 12th grade.

Last year, New Jersey ranked fourth for overall education. This year, the state grabbed the top spot by scoring in the top five for preschool enrollment, standardized test scores, and high school graduation rate.

Delaware came in 35th place, followed closely by Pennsylvania at No. 39.

Here's the Top 10:

New Jersey Florida Colorado Utah Massachusetts Wyoming Wisconsin South Dakota Washington Connecticut

What they're saying:

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy expressed his excitement and pride about the state's ranking, saying, "We have the best public schools in the country because we challenge our students, value our teachers, and invest in learning from a young age."