New Jersey expands COVID-19 vaccination eligibility

New Jersey has announced the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination eligibility.

The eligibility access will happen in two waves on March 15 and March 29.

Beginning March 15, pre-k through 12 grade educators, childcare workers, public and local transportation workers, public safety workers, migrant farm workers, members of tribal communities, and those experiencing homelessness will be eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

On March 29, frontline workers in the food industry, remaining elder care workers, elections personnel, medical supply chain workers, hospitality workers, clergy, postal and shipping services, warehouse and logisitics, and social services support staff will be eligible to receive their vaccines.

Gov. Murphy made it clear that many in these groups are likely already eligible due to either their age or their health conditions.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter