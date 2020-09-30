New Jersey gas tax to increase more than 9 cents starting Thursday
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey’s gas tax is going up 9.3 cents a gallon, a roughly 22% increase.
The increase to 50.7 cents a gallon from 41.4 cents goes into effect on Thursday.
It stems from a 2016 law that requires the state fund supporting bridge and road infrastructure maintain a $2 billion program annually. It also requires an annual adjustment to the fuel tax if receipts don’t meet that level.
Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio said gasoline consumption dropped about 39% from March to May — coinciding with the COVID-19 outbreak — and leading to a drop in receipts for the fuel tax.
It’s the third year Murphy, a Democrat elected in 2017, has had to review the gas tax. In 2018, the tax increased about 10%. Last year the rate stayed flat.
