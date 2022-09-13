New Jersey lawmakers considering tweaks to plastic bag ban

New Jersey leaders are looking to tweak a ban on plastic bags after shoppers in the Garden State have started accumulating reusable bags.

Since the legislation went into effect in May, shoppers who have ordered groceries online or forgot to bring bags on trips to their local market have amassed reusable bags.

"I have a large collection of bags all shapes all sizes all colors, all stores," said Sherry Morris of Edgewater Park.

Less than four months later, lawmakers are considering tweaks to the bill that would allow for some concessions to the strict ban on single-use bags.

One proposed option for people who order their groceries online is returning the bags, so the store can sanitize and reuse them again.

Senator Bob Smith, a democrat who represent parts of Middlesex and Somerset, called it a "glitch" in the legislation aimed towards reducing a common source of litter.

"If you drive around New Jersey youre not seeing these flying plastic bags all over the streets and in the air, beaches or blocking sewers," Smith said.

Another idea being proposed is to follow the lead of the big box chains and only use cardboard boxes or nothing at all. Or allow grocery stores to issue old school paper bags.

"We’ll listen to everybody and any solutions they have," Senator Smith said.