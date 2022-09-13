Suspect identified in West Philadelphia hit-and-run crash that injured man, three children

Police are searching for a day worker who they say stole a truck and crashed into four people, including three children, outside a Philadelphia auto repair store earlier this month.

Investigators say the suspect, identified by police as a man around 50-years-old name Dre, was picked up with two other day workers near the intersection of 18th and Ontario streets on Sept. 2.

The three men drove to an auto repair shop on the 5600 block of Vine Street where police say two of the men exited the vehicle, leaving the suspect asleep in the backseat.

A short time later, the suspect awoke and drove the truck over a parking block into a crosswalk where a man and three children were passing.

Shaheed Richberg, 43, and three children between the ages of 5 and 1 were injured in the hit-and-run crash.

Richberg remains in the hospital in stable condition and the Divinity McFarland, 5, is still in critical condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The two other children are recovering at home.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared video of the suspect shortly before the hit-and-run.

Police believe the striking vehicle fled the scene of the crash and was found abandoned blocks away near the intersection of 53rd and Race streets.

The department shared a screenshot of security camera footage that they believe shows the driver walking away from the vehicle used in the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident should call police immediately.