Police: Two hurt in "rolling shoot out" between cars in Philadelphia

Authorities say two people were hurt when a shooter inside a moving vehicle unleashed a hail of gunfire into another car Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Olney section.

Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters police were called to Einstein Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. after two gunshot wound victims arrived at the hospital inside a bullet ridden sedan.

Police say a 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back and was placed in stable condition. Another victim, age 27, was injured in the leg by broken glass.

Investigators believe the shooting started when a vehicle pulled up next two the victim's car on 5th and Ruscomb street and opened fire.

The shooter, who Pace said was hanging partially outside the car as he fired, continued the barrage of bullets as both cars continued toward Lindley Avenue.

Pace described the shooting as a "rolling shootout" that included more than 20 shots. Investigators are looking into the possibility of their being an exchange of gunfire.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.