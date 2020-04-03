New Jersey lowers flags to half-staff as COVID deaths rise

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday ordered flags across New Jersey to half-staff indefinitely to commemorate people who died from COVID-19.

The death toll climbed to about 650 people up from more than 500, with nearly 30,000 positive cases, up from about 25,000 on Thursday, the first-term governor said.

"This is a way, a small way but I think an important way, that we can make sure their loss is not forgotten," Murphy said during a daily news conference on the outbreak.

Statement from the governor: "COVID-19 has taken far too many relatives, friends, and loved ones in New Jersey. This virus has affected every corner of our state, and as we continue to work to break the back of this pandemic, we recognize those who have been lost to this terrible illness and all those affected by it. Many families cannot hold funerals for their loved ones at this time. By doing this, we remind them that their losses are not forgotten."

PRIMARY DATE CHANGE?

New Jersey's June 2 primary seems likely to change. Murphy said Friday he'd be "stunned" if the date doesn't move later, but no final decision has been made.

The Democratic National Committee has pushed its convention from mid-July to Aug. 17.

RELIGIOUS HOLIDAYS

Residents preparing to celebrate holidays in the coming week should not get together with family and friends, Murphy said.

Christians are preparing to celebrate Holy Week beginning Sunday and leading up to Easter a week later. Jews mark Passover on Wednesday.

Residents have been ordered to stay home since March 21 to help stop the spread of the virus.

"We're going to have to be especially vigilant," Murphy said.

In the absence of a vaccine, the governor said, social distancing amounts to the No. 1 tool residents have to stop the spread of the virus.

MORE TESTING CENTERS

Cumberland County in southern New Jersey is opening its first drive-thru testing center, the governor said.

A number of other counties, including northern New Jersey counties that have seen the most cases, also have testing facilities. All the county centers are for county residents only and require people to be exhibiting symptoms.

COMMANDEERING SUPPLIES

New Jersey state police can now commandeer health supplies to address the COVID-19 outbreak under an executive order issued by Murphy.

Murphy signed the order Thursday, saying he hopes the state will not have to use the power it authorized. Companies have been voluntarily donating medical equipment, and the first-term Democrat said he's hopeful companies and people will continue doing the right thing.

The order complements an earlier executive order requiring all businesses to submit an inventory of personal protective equipment, including gloves, masks, ventilators and anesthesia machines, Murphy said. New Jersey is a hot spot for the virus, with more than 500 deaths and over 25,000 positive cases.

ABOUT THE VIRUS

