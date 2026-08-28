Philadelphia Cycling Classic returns after 10 years

The Brief The Philadelphia Cycling Classic returns this weekend after a 10-year hiatus. Both men's and women's pro races are scheduled, with more than 200 riders from 28 countries. Major Philly streets will be closed, and up to 100,000 spectators could line the 14.4-mile course.



The Philadelphia Cycling Classic is set to make its comeback this weekend after 10 years away, bringing professional cycling back to the city's streets and reviving a tradition that drew thousands, according to city officials. Organizers say the main events will take place Sunday, with an amateur race and fan festivities starting Saturday.

Philly Cycling Classic returns

Timeline:

The main event begins Sunday, with the women's UCI 1.1 race starting at 8:30 a.m. and the men's race at noon. The Philadelphia Cycling Classic Amateur Time Trial is scheduled for Saturday at 9:00 a.m. and the American Association for Cancer Research ride opens Sunday at 6:00 a.m. The Philadelphia Cycling Classic Fan Fest will be held Saturday and Sunday near the Iroquois Sculpture area behind the Art Museum, featuring over 150 vendors, live music and more.

Course closures include Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Eakins Oval to Falls Bridge beginning Saturday at 8:00 a.m. and continuing through the weekend. Sedgley Drive between Girard Avenue and Poplar Drive will also be closed from Saturday at noon until the events conclude. Additional closures will take place from 3:00 a.m. Sunday until 10:00 p.m.

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What they're saying:

"Philly cycling is back baby," said Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Carlos Rogers, co-owner of the Philadelphia Cycling Classic, said, "It wasn’t just about the race it was about the community and the people who missed it for so long. And to provide that opportunity for people who saw it and for the new generation that have heard about it, what a thrill it is to be able to see that live."

Philadelphia Cyclist Kim Stoveld said, "To be able to race this on my home own field advantage with a lot of Philadelphia cycling fans is so incredible."

Marcy Racz, a manager at Volo Coffeehouse in Manayunk, said, "I think it’s great. It’s been a long time since so we don’t know what to expect yet. But hopefully it will bring good business…"

Favorite and previous winner Evelyn Stevens of USA, with team Boels-Dolmans Cyling team is seen competing during the UCI Women's World Tour Philadelphia Cycling Classic on Sunday June 5th, 2016. Pro-cyclist compete at a 73.8miles/118.7km course in Ph Expand

Why fans and businesses care about the return

The backstory:

For 30 years, the Philadelphia Cycling Classic drew some of the world’s best cyclists and massive crowds. The 14.4-mile loop stretches from Center City to Manayunk and features the steep Manayunk Wall—a 17 percent grade climb up Levering and Lyceum Streets. The event grew to be as much a community block party as a race. "On the road there’s people racing for money and bleeding of their eyeballs and on the side of the road drunk frat boys doing keg stands," said Scott Gordon from Wissahickon.

Kim Stoveld, who moved to Philadelphia in 2013 and once watched as a spectator, will compete alongside international cyclists this year. Residents and businesses, especially those in Manayunk, are preparing for crowds, and up to 100,000 spectators are expected, with viewing spots at the start/finish on Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Main Street in Manayunk, Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park, and on Lyceum Avenue at "The Wall," according to city information.

What you can do:

A live map on race day will help fans track riders and find restrooms, medical stations, food, bike parking and merchandise stands. The Fan Fest, free to attend, gives visitors a place to experience professional cycling up close and enjoy music, food and community activities.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the return of the race will affect local businesses and daily life beyond what city officials have described. Exact impacts on traffic, transit and crowd management for the large expected turnout have yet to be fully detailed.