New Jersey man captured after foot pursuit that left officer injured

A New Jersey man faces numerous charges after he allegedly led police in Pennsylvania on a lengthy foot chase that left an officer injured.

Easton police encountered 25-year-old Spencer Alvarez, of East Brunswick, around 12:40 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports that a shirtless man was hitting a parked vehicle. Officers say Alvarez ran off through a neighborhood and started jumping fences and running through backyards.

At one point during the chase he allegedly broke a door and threw it at police, injuring an officer's hand and arm. He eventually ran across a highway and through a creek before officers and a police dog captured him in a wooded area.

Alvarez faces numerous counts, including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. It's not known if he's retained an attorney.