Police recapture escaped prisoner after hours-long manhunt in West Philadelphia

The Brief Police have captured a prisoner who escaped custody on Tuesday morning. Investigators say the suspect was injured in a shooting and escaped while being transferred from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to police headquarters. Police say neighbors helped officers locate the escapee in the rear of a property on Baring Street.



Police have captured a prisoner who briefly escaped custody at a West Philadelphia hospital, sparking an hours-long manhunt on Tuesday.

What we know:

Police say the prisoner was in custody after arriving at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center around 4 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound.

While being transported from the hospital to police headquarters, investigators say the prisoner managed to escape custody.

That sparked an hours-long manhunt for the escaped prisoner, involving officers from the Drexel and UPenn police departments.

Police focused their search on Baring Street after receiving information from neighbors that they suspect could be hiding in the area.

Officers caught up with the suspect in the rear of a property on the 3400 block of Baring Street and placed him back in custody.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the suspect and did not report any charges.