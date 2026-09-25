Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 2:00 PM EDT, Ocean County, Coastal Ocean County, Cumberland County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Southeastern Burlington County, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
5
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 3:00 AM EDT, Salem County, New Castle County
High Wind Warning
from FRI 2:22 PM EDT until SUN 6:00 AM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Rip Current Statement
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Delaware Beaches County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:00 PM EDT until SUN 6:00 AM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Upper Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Philadelphia County, Western Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Western Chester County, Mercer County, Somerset County, Northwestern Burlington County, Atlantic County, Hunterdon County, Cape May County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Salem County, Ocean County, Inland Sussex County, New Castle County, Kent County

Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Middle Township

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Published September 25, 2026 12:46 PM EDT
Published September 25, 2026 12:46 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting Friday in Middle Township.
    • The incident is believed to have unfolded near the intersection of Route 9 and Satt Boulevard.
    • No information has been shared about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

MIDDLE TWP., N.J. - Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that unfolded Friday morning in Cape May County, according to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

What we know:

The reported officer-involved shooting is believed to have happened around the intersection of Route 9 and Satt Boulevard in Middle Township. SkyFOX was over the crime scene, which appeared to center around a black sedan stopped in the intersection. 

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office said a thorough investigation is underway, and there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared details about the events that led up to the officer-involved shooting. 

"No further details regarding the condition of those involved or the circumstances leading to the incident are available at this time," the New Jersey Attorney General's Office wrote.

What's next:

FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce will have more on this story as more details are released.

The Source: Information provided by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

Crime & Public SafetyCape May CountyNews