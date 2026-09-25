Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Middle Township

The Brief Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting Friday in Middle Township. The incident is believed to have unfolded near the intersection of Route 9 and Satt Boulevard. No information has been shared about the circumstances surrounding the incident.



Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that unfolded Friday morning in Cape May County, according to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

What we know:

The reported officer-involved shooting is believed to have happened around the intersection of Route 9 and Satt Boulevard in Middle Township. SkyFOX was over the crime scene, which appeared to center around a black sedan stopped in the intersection.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office said a thorough investigation is underway, and there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared details about the events that led up to the officer-involved shooting.

"No further details regarding the condition of those involved or the circumstances leading to the incident are available at this time," the New Jersey Attorney General's Office wrote.

What's next:

FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce will have more on this story as more details are released.