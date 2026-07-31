New Jersey ‘Skip the Stuff’ law: takeout utensils now by request only

The Brief New Jersey’s "Skip the Stuff" law takes effect Saturday, August 1. Restaurants can no longer automatically include plastic utensils, straws or napkins with takeout orders. Customers must now request single-use items, and repeat violations could result in fines.



Starting Saturday, August 1, restaurants across New Jersey will stop automatically including plastic utensils, straws, napkins and condiment packets with takeout and delivery orders, according to the state’s new "Skip the Stuff" law.

Restaurants prepare for new rules on single-use items

What we know:

The new law requires restaurants to only provide single-use items like plastic utensils, straws, napkins and condiment packets when customers specifically request them. Food delivery apps will also offer an option for customers to request these items with their orders.

The law is designed to reduce plastic waste and help businesses cut unnecessary costs.

"It’s a new thing," said Nick Vo, with Sparrow’s Snacks in Haddonfield. "We’ve pretty much just been giving out utensils to every customer for years. So adjusting to not giving them utensils and leaving it up to them is certainly going to be an adjustment."

At Sparrow’s Snacks and Cross Culture Indian Cuisine in downtown Haddonfield, employees say they’ll simply provide utensils when customers ask.

How restaurants and customers are responding

The other side: Restaurant owners say the change could help their bottom line by reducing the number of disposable items that are thrown away. "Definitely, I think it’ll save us some money by not giving every single order plastic utensils because sometimes it does go to waste," said Vaneet Chopra, owner of Cross Culture Indian Cuisine. "It’s just tossed in the trash."

Vo agrees the new policy could have long-term benefits. "We’re not going to be wasting utensils. It’s going to be better for the environment too," he said. "There are going to be some pros, but it’s definitely going to be an adjustment."

Customers FOX 29 spoke with also support the new law. "I think it’s a good thing," said customer Bill McClellan. "We’ll see if it works out for what they’re trying to do, but I like that they’re trying to do something."

Another customer, Michael Hagan, said the law promotes sustainability while helping reduce unnecessary costs. "I think it’s a great way to encourage sustainability," Hagan said. "It can also help with the overall cost. Remembering to ask for utensils or paper products will go a long way, and I think it’ll help in the long run."

The law also requires larger restaurants to provide reusable utensils for customers dining inside.

Supporters say businesses nationwide spend hundreds of millions of dollars each year on disposable plastic utensils, many of which are never used and end up in the trash.

Restaurants that repeatedly violate the law by automatically providing single-use items without a customer’s request could face fines. New Jersey is not the first state to adopt a "Skip the Stuff" law.

The change means customers will need to remember to ask for utensils or other single-use items when ordering takeout or delivery.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how strictly the law will be enforced or how much the fines will be for repeat violations.