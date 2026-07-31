Walmart employee shot in leg during argument at Delco store, suspect sought: police

The Brief Police say a Walmart employee was shot in the leg during an argument between two customers Friday, July 31. The shooter left the scene and police are searching for the suspect. Authorities say there is no current threat to the public after clearing nearby stores.



Police say a Walmart employee was shot in the leg after an argument between two male customers at the self-checkout line Friday, July 31, and the shooter left the scene. Officers are reviewing surveillance video and purchase records as they work to identify and locate the suspect.

What we know:

According to Darby Police, the shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. when two male customers argued at the self-checkout line and one fired a shot.

A Walmart employee, who police say was a bystander, was struck in the leg and taken to Penn Presbyterian hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

Police say they are reviewing surveillance video from inside and outside the Walmart and checking the suspect’s purchase history to help identify him. The shooter fled the scene and has not been found.

Police say the Walmart, ShopRite, and Forman Mills stores in the shopping center have been cleared and there is no current threat to the public.

Officers are actively working to identify the suspect and reassure the community that the area is safe after clearing the stores.

Police are continuing to investigate and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of those involved or described the suspect. It is not clear what the argument was about or if the suspect and victim knew each other.