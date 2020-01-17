New Jersey State police looking for car after man's remains discovered in creek

article

New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's help finding 41-year-old Quanyaves Lindsay's car after his remains were found in a creek in Maurice River Township, Cumberland County.

Lindsay was reported missing on Nov. 24 and was last seen driving a green Dodge Charger Hellcat with New Jersey plates C74LVU.

No cause of death has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Robert Booth of the New Jersey State Police Major Crimes South Unit at 609-610-4025.

